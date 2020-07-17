Court Restrains Police from Arresting Ex-NDDC MD

By Ernest Chinwo

A Rivers State High Court has issued an order retraining the police and the State Security Service from arresting or detaining former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh.

The Presiding Judge, Justice E. N. Thompson, gave the order on Suit No: PHC/1128 FHR/2020, between Dr. Joi Nunieh (applicant), and Senator Goodwill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Commissioner of Police, Rivers State; State Security Service (SSS); the Inspector General of Police; and the Nigeria Police Force (1st -5th respondents respectively).

Nunieh has been in the eye of the storm in the on-going probe of the NDDC by the National Assembly following her altercation with Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio, over corruption allegations in the commission.

Armed policemen invaded and barricaded her Port Harcourt residence in the early hours of Thursday. She was however rescued by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who stormed her residence in the company of Government House security personnel.

The State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Munkan, also Friday requested Wike to release Nunieh to the police so that she can answer questions with regard to a petition against her.

Issuing the order on Suit No: PHC/1128 FHR/2020, the presiding judge, Justice E. N. Thompson, said, “That the 3rd -5th respondents are hereby restrained from arresting, detaining and harassing the applicant pending the determination of the motion on notice.

“That the 1st and 2nd respondents are restrained from using the 3rd – 5th respondents to arrest, harass and intimidate the applicant pending the determination of the motion on notice.

“That the 3rd – 5th respondents should without delay unconditionally withdraw the men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force from the premises of the applicant pending the determination of the motion on notice.’

The judge adjourned the matter till July 27 for hearing.