Buhari Warns Ministers, MDAs, Others against Disrespecting N’Assembly

Meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Ejiofor Alike

President Muhammadu Buhari has read the riot act to ministers and heads of the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on the relationship with the National Assembly.

This followed a meeting between the President and the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, which held yesterday at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

The meeting was believed to have centered on the face-off between the National Assembly over the recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians for special public works programme.

However, in a statement issued yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, highlighted the details of the meeting which lasted almost an hour.

He explained that it was characterised by an engaging discussion on a range of key issues of national importance, particularly the role of the legislature as a critical component in supporting their common goal and commitment towards improving the lives of the people of Nigeria.

In the course of their conversation, Shehu revealed that the recent events at the National Assembly were highlighted.

He stated that the President re-emphasised his utmost respect for the National Assembly, adding that any disrespect to the institution by any member of the executive branch would not be accepted.

“Ministers and all heads of Departments and Agencies should at all times conduct themselves in ways that will not undermine the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership and members.

“The President and the leaders of the National Assembly recognised and acknowledged that the Executive and Legislative arms of government are essential partners in the fulfillment of their mutually aligned goal of improving the lives of the Nigerian people,” the statement said.