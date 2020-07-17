Adamawa Communal Clash: Police Arrest 16 Persons, Recover Guns

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 16 persons in connection with the communal clash in Guyuk and Lafiya in Lamurde Local Government Areas that claimed several lives and property.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued yesterday by the spokesman of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje.

The spokesman said the command has arrested 16 persons and recovered two guns and other dangerous weapons while enforcing the law in the affected areas.

“The command, while enforcing the law, apprehended one Alhaji Halilu Lafiya and 15 others in connection with the case and are all undergoing investigation

“The command calls on members of the public particularly those in Guyuk and Lafiya communities to remain calm and continue to give useful information to the police,” he said.

Nguroje said the command has assured the public of its commitment to protect lives and property.

He said the police command also called on the people to stop taking laws into their hands.