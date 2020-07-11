Sports Ministry Appeals Abuja Court Ruling on AFN

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has filed an appeal against the judgment of an Abuja high court made in favour of Ibrahim Gusau against the Olamide George led board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

According to the Director, Legal services of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mr. Mohamed Dammam, “an appeal with the suit number CA/ ABJ/ CV/ 518/ 2020 has been properly entered at the Court of Appeal in the above named matter. The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and three others are the Appellants and Ibrahim Gusau is the Respondent.”

The time to file our brief of arguments has started running from the July 8, 2020, when record was transmitted to the Court of Appeal from the Federal High Court and the Respondent has been served. The Appellants are already set to file their briefs so that the matter can be given accelerated hearing by the Court of Appeal.

In tandem with ethical best practices, parties are expected to maintain status quo ante pending the hearing and determination of this matter before the Court of Appeal.

Mohammed had said that Justice Chikere ruling was only declarative as it did not award damages or make any specific order.