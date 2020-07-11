Runsewe Commends El-Rufai, Fayemi on Curbing Rape, Gender Violence

By Charles Ajunwa

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended Governors Nasir el-Rufai and Kayode Fayemi of Kaduna and Ekiti states respectively, for taking proactive steps to curb the rising cases of rape and gender-based violence in their states.

Runsewe who made the commendation in Abuja, said that the current rise in cases of rape and gender-based violence in Nigeria was worrisome, adding that it was fast becoming another form of pandemic.

The NCAC boss who blamed this moral decay on the deterioration of our cultural values stated that steps needed to be urgently taken to put our nation on the path of morality.

Runsewe said that he was encouraged that NCAC has partners in eminent Nigerians like el-Rufai and Fayemi in the efforts to revive our cultural values.

He lamented that many Nigerian youths and even adults now indulge in ungodly behaviours like rape, violation of children, transgenderism, homosexualism and so on. The NCAC DG stressed that it was cruel and abominable for a man to rape a three-month-old baby or for a father to rape, impregnate and carry out abortion on his biological daughter three consecutive times.

He said that these evil acts are now also carried out by some religious leaders and in institutions of learning where values and morals are expected to be inculcated in our youths.

Raising the alarm that rape and other forms of sexual assaults were evil and criminal, he noted that they are vices from the pit of hell to destroy our children and pervert our society.