Promasidor Donates SunVita Cereal to Lagos Food Bank Initiative

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has donated SunVita cereal to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in support of the government’s effort to providing palliatives to the vulnerable during the Covid -19 Pandemic. The three truckloads of SunVita cereal was handed over to the office of Lagos Food Bank Initiative as part of the company’s gesture to the fight against COVID-19.

Making the presentation to the organisation, Category Manager, Dairy and Cereal Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Olayinka Vincent, who handed over the donation to the president of the organization Mr. Michael Sunbola reiterated the commitment of Promasidor Nigeria Limited to the provision of quality food products to Nigerians.

According to him, “With 2020 being a difficult year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Promasidor is committed to supporting the government’s efforts at containing further spread of the virus, adding that though the company had initially made contributions worth over N200 million, there are still gaps to be filled and as a responsible company, Promasidor is ready to support the government. He further stated that, SunVita cereal is produced from locally sourced grains like Soya and Maize and fortified with Nutri-V, a unique blend of vitamins and minerals that helps children grow smarter and stronger.”

Receiving the donation, President of Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Mr. Michael Sunbola, assured that Promasidor’s goodwill will go a long way towards supporting the vulnerable within the society. He stated that his organization works with primary health care centres to reach and care for the vulnerable in Lagos State. He thanked Promasidor profusely for their kind heartedness noting that the food supplies would be put to good use.

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has since grown with presence in 25 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993.

Promasidor Nigeria limited, produces, distributes and markets quality range of products such as Cowbell milk, Loya milk, Miksi milk, SunVita cereal, Top Tea and Onga seasoning across the country bringing joy to millions of consumers. Its Milk powders, culinary and beverage products are affordable, delicious and good for all.