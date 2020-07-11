Man City could Face Juventus/Lyon in Quarter-finals

Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid.

City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the tournament was suspended because of coronavirus.

The quarter-finals, semis and final will be held over 12 days in Portugal.

Chelsea could face Barcelona or Napoli in the last eight but trail Bayern Munich 3-0 in their last-16 tie.

The two English sides will meet in the semi-final if they win through.

City – trying to win the competition for the first time – are joint-favourites with German champions Bayern.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “We have to play against Real Madrid – the kings of the competition. If we think about the next steps before that we will be out.”

Atletico Madrid, who eliminated defending European champions and new Premier League winners Liverpool, will face Germany’s RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals.

Italian side Atalanta – winners of their past 11 games in all competitions – take on French champions Paris St-Germain, who have not played since 11 March after their domestic season was abandoned.

The competition will conclude in an eight-team knockout tournament in Portugal from 12-23 August.

The second leg of last-16 ties yet to be completed will take place from 7-8 August and teams due to be at home for those matches will still play at their own stadium.

But when the quarter-finals begin on 12 August, all ties in the competition will be held as one-off games at Sporting Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The semi-finals will be played on 18-19 August and the final, at Benfica’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, on 23 August.

Uefa has implemented the same five-substitute rule as the Premier League for the remainder of the tournament and an additional change can be made in extra time.

All quarter-finals to take place from 12-15 August and the remaining last-16 fixtures on 7-8 August.

Last 16 Fixtures

Madrid/ Man City v Lyon/Juventus

15/08/20

RB Leipzig v Atletico 13/08/20

Napoli/Barca v Chelsea/Bayern

14/08/20

Atalanta v Paris St-Germain

12/08/20

Semi-final Fixtures

Winner of QF one v winner of QF

three

Winner of QF two v winner of QF four