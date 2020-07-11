All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS, The S-Class of SUVs is now in Nigeria

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS is Mercedes-Benz’s largest and most luxurious SUV. It offers more of everything: more space, more comfort and indeed more luxury. Since it was first introduced in 2006 as the GL, the Mercedes-Benz GLS has dominated markets for large sized luxury SUVs all over the world. This new generation of the GLS pushes the bar even higher, living to its title as the S-Class of SUVs. The all-new GLS makes its debut in showrooms in Nigeria, courtesy of Weststar Associates Limited, Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria.

A statement by Weststar said the all-new GLS stands out with highlights like EQ Boost, an all-new 4MATIC that ensures great agility on the road and strong performance off the beaten track, and key comfort features like; the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), electrically adjustable seats throughout as standard and a generous amount of space especially in the second row.

The exterior of the all-new GLS is luxurious and larger than life. It comes with a more superior presence in comparison to its predecessor, thanks to a larger wheelbase at 3135 mm. The impressive proportions and the long bonnet also underscore the power and presence of the new GLS. The nearly upright radiator grille, the prominent chromed skid plate, and the bonnet with two power domes are key features of the unique exterior design. MULTIBEAM LED headlamps come as standard with a total of 112 LEDs per headlamp in the new GLS. The new GLS also comes with up to 23-inch wheels as well as a refined selection of rim designs. The optional panoramic sliding sunroof gives a fascinating sense of freedom as it bathes the interior in a pleasantly bright ambience.

Inside the all-new GLS elegant aesthetics are highlighted with leather appointments as standard. The instrument cluster and media display (2 x 12.3-inch as standard), are housed behind a shared continuous glass surface to form a large free-standing screen. There is a touchpad in the center console as a further means of controlling many vehicle functions. The ambient lighting impressively illuminates the dashboard, with optical fibers coursing throughout the cockpit. The four rectangular air vents are prominently embedded in the trim element. As a typical feature of off-roaders, there are two prominent grab handles on the center console trimmed with ARTICO man-made leather. There is also a new sport steering wheel with a striking, sculptured spoke design.

The longer wheelbase of the new GLS means there’s more space, especially in the second seat row, which can furthermore be electrically adjusted front and back by 10 cm. There is more leg room in both the second and third seat rows. The EASY-ENTRY function, makes it easy to get into and out of the two individual seats in the third row. The third row has fully fledged seats that are suitable for people up to 1.94 m tall. All rear seats can be folded separately or at the same time with the single touch of a button to create a level loading area in the boot of the GLS with a capacity of up to 2400 liters.

Another key highlight in the all-new GLS is the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system. Some of the upgrades in the new MBUX system include the MBUX Interior Assistant: intuitive support, Augmented reality: additional navigation assistance, and a further advanced “Hey Mercedes” voice control system.

The high standards of the new Mercedes-Benz GLS are evident in its engine line up. The base line GLS 450 features a new electrified in-line six-cylinder petrol engine with 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-generator. This engine has a displacement of about four liters and produces an output of 270 kW (367 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, with another 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22 hp of additional output temporarily on tap via EQ Boost. In all variants of the new GLS, power is transmitted by the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The broad ratio spread of gears one to nine allows a clearly perceptible reduction in engine speed and is a decisive factor behind the high level of energy efficiency and ride comfort.

All versions of the new GLS are for the first time equipped with fully variable all-wheel drive (torque on demand, TonD), which regulates the torque split between the front and rear axle from 0-100 % depending on the selected drive mode. With the optional Off-Road Engineering Package, a likewise fully variable all-wheel-drive system with low and high range is available. This makes the GLS more off-road capable than ever.

Speaking on the all-new GLS, Mr. Mirko Plath, CEO, Weststar Associates Limited commented; “The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a superstar in the SUV segment, and we are proud to unveil the 2020 edition to our customers here in Nigeria. With highlights like EQ Boost, the updated 4MATIC all-wheel drive and Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). We are certainly in for a treat!”

The all-new GLS is now available at Weststar authorized dealerships across Nigeria. With generous amounts of space and the highest level of comfort, The GLS combines dynamics and luxury both on the inside and outside in a unique way. Give us a call today to find out more about the S-Class of SUVs.