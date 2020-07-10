Rivers Angels Deny Oluehi, Nwabuoku’s Transfers to Spain

By Ernest Chinwoin Port Harcourt

Rivers Angels, the parent club of Super Falcons duo of Tochukwu Oluehi and Evelyn Nwabuoku have denied reports that the two Nigerian stars have been released for any Spanish club.

The goalkeeper and the midfielder were recently announced to have joined Spanish side, Pozoalbense but the Port Harcourt-based NWPL champions insisted yesterday that the duo have ‘existing contracts’ with them.

According to goal.com, the Super Falcons star players are on the books of Rivers Angels for at least six years, winning several domestic titles, including the 2019 Nigeria Women’s Premier League amid past moves abroad.

However, the Reto Iberdrola outfit announced the signing of Rivers Angels

midfielder Nwabuoku two weeks ago before the recent announcement of goalkeeper Oluehi’s acquisition on Wednesday.

Following the reported signings of the Nigerian duo, the Port Harcourt outfit has moved to refute claims of the players’ transfer, noting that they have not been contacted by the Spanish club.

“This is to inform the general public that news making the rounds about two of our players; Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi signing for a Spanish Reto Iberdrola club Pozoalbense is misleading and inaccurate,” the club’s spokesperson, Jessica Amadi, told the media in Port Harcourt yesterday.

“As of Thursday, July 9, 2020, Nwabuoku and Oluehi remain bonafide players of Rivers Angels FC with existing contracts with us.

“Neither the said club nor its representatives have contacted anyone from here and hearing that they have announced the signing of our players is highly disrespectful and unethical.”

“If and when both players secure any deals from teams in Europe, Rivers Angels FC will most definitely communicate it to the world via our various platforms but for now, neither has signed anything with anyone.

“We urge everyone to take note of this statement intended to set things right as they should be,” concludes the statement from Rivers Angels.

The Super Falcons duo are yet to move out of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown of international flights from Nigeria.