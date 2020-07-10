Police Parade Suspected Killers of Six Policemen in Ekiti, Ondo Bank Robberies

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Police Force Headquarters yesterday paraded armed robbery suspects responsible for the killing of six policemen during the robbery of three banks in Ekiti and Ondo states.

Police also paraded 29 crime suspects linked to various offences, including fraud, arms smuggling and cybercrime even as the FCT Police Command launched a manhunt for kidnappers in Abaji Area Council.

The suspects are :Tubosu Ojo; Adeniyi Olubajo, 46; and Dele Ariyo, 44. They were arrested for the robbery of two new generation banks and a microfinance bank in Ileoluji, Idonre and Oye Ekiti in Ondo and Ekiti states.

Parading the suspects in Abuja, Force PRO, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the robbery suspects killed six policemen during the robbery operation.

One of the suspects, Victor Ojo, who led the gang, admitted that they killed two policemen each in the three banks after they fired at the police and they returned fire.

“I blamed my boys for firing at police because police fired at my leg. We killed six of them during the operation,” he said.

The suspect said he got N1 million, while others received between N500,000 and N400,000.

One AK 47 and pump action rifles were recovered from them.

Another suspected arms dealer, Usman Garba, who specialised in smuggling arms to armed bandits, was arrested in Mararaba with 34 Rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command has launched an operation to rescue some persons who were kidnapped in the early hours of yesterday in Abaji.

A statement by the PPRO, Anjuguri Manzah, assured FCT residents of its commitment to rescue the victims unhurt and arrest the suspects.

He said the command arrested two kidnap suspects in Gwagwalada Area Council.

He said “a detachment of police operatives from the Command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad on another operation arrested two suspected kidnappers at Tungan Maje forest in Gwagwalada Area Council.

“The suspects, Abdullahi Mohammed ‘m’ 29 years and Adamu Musa ‘m’ 26 years, were arrested in possession of one fabricated revolver pistol with the capacity to discharge AK47 ammunition, one Dane gun, eight rounds of 7.62mm live ammunitions and one Itel phone, which have been recovered as exhibits. The investigation is ongoing”, he said.