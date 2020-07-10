Impeahment: Ondo Chief Judge Declines Assembly’s Request to Set up Investigative Panel

By James Sowole

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, has declined the request by the House of Assembly mandating him to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, which could culminate in Ajayi’s removal from office.

The House had on Tuesday began the process of impeaching Ajayi.

The Chief Judge premised the rejection of the letter on the fact that the action of the Assembly did not comply with the provisions of Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Justice Akeredolu in the letter he personally signed also noted that the action of the Assembly was subjudice based on a letter she received from Mr Kayode Olatoke SAN.

Detail later…