Group Accuses Anambra Govt of Arm-twisting Monarchs to Endorse Zoning

A Pan-Igbo Youth Organi-sation, the Anambra Ekunie, has accused the Anambra State Government and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of coaxing traditional rulers in the state to queue behind their quest for the successor of Anambra State Governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, to come from Anambra South Senatorial District.

The group alleged that the state government has practically threatened to depose any traditional ruler who would fail to support APGA’s zoning of the governorship to the southern part of the state.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the President of the Anambra Ekunie, Dr. Ifeanyi Achusi, alleged that the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs and the Special Adviser on Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, have been mandated to whip every traditional ruler to line.

Achusi alleged that traditional rulers that have publicly rejected the purported zoning of the governorship position have been marked for admonishment.

The group disclosed that a meeting of traditional rulers would be called soon by the state government where 90 traditional rulers, consisting of 30 representing from each of the three zones, would be forced to sign a communique endorsing the zoning of the governorship position to Anambra South.

“Recall that traditional rulers from Anambra North had on March 22, this year, declared that they were against zoning just like their counterparts from the Anambra Central, but what appeared like a recant on the part of those of them from the North was the handiwork of government, which sponsored materials on media that they have jettisoned their disapproval for zoning.

“Some of them have been tongue-lashed and threatened that they should be ready to lose their certificate of recognition and staff of office if they did not back down. We are in touch with them and they are bitter about what is going on.