FG Approves Fourth Evacuation Flight for Stranded Nigerians in US

By Adedayo Akinwale

The federal government has approved a fourth evacuation flight for stranded Nigerians in the United States.

A statement issued Friday by the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York revealed that the stranded Nigerians would be evacuated by Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET509.

The Consulate added that the airline is scheduled to depart Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 by 21:15hrs and arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 by 13:25hrs.

According to the statement, “Consequently, all prospective evacuees duly registered with any of the three Nigerian Missions in the USA should purchase their one-way tickets through www.ethio ianairlines.com at the cost of $1,250.00 for Economy class and $2,800.00 for Business Class for adult/child fare, including all taxes, with the usual percentage reduction for infants under 2yrs.

“All prospective evacuees who purchased tickets, should forward a copy of their evacuation ticket, as well as the name, phone number and contact address of their next of kin in Nigeria to cgnnanlgeriahouse.com, which will be done on a ‘first come, first served‘ basis.”

The consulate said in accordance with the Nigerian Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covld-19, all prospective evacuees must present an original Covid-19 negative test result, not older than 14 days on the day of departure at the airport and undergo three temperature check four hours before departure.

It stressed that any intending evacuees without the stipulated test result, or a body temperature above 38 degrees centigrade, or any symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, would not be allowed to check in.

It said that while on board, all prospective evacuees are required to wear masks and be in possession of a hand sanitizer for intermittent use throughout the journey.

The consulate urged all evacuees to adhere strictly to all instructions of Port Health Services (PHS) officials and observe other entry screening protocols on arrival.