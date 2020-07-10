Buhari Suspends Magu

By Alex Enumah



Directs Umar to oversee commission pending conclusion of investigation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

A statement on issued on Friday by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations,

Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, said the President approved the suspension of the EFCC boss “in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.”

According to the statement, President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.

Magu is currently facing a Presidential Investigative Panel over allegations leveled against him in a memo by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami.

The Presidential Panel comprising representatives of several security agencies is chaired by a former President of the Court of Appeal, retired Justice Ayo Salami.