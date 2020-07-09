With 460 New Infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Crosses 30,000 Mark

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 460 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 30,249 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 150 new cases; Rivers, 49; Delta, 38; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 26; Anambra and Kano, 20 each; Plateau, 18; Edo, 14; Bayelsa, 13; Osun, 12; Kwara, 10; Borno, eight; Ogun, seven; Kaduna, six; Imo, four; Gombe and Bauchi, three each; Niger, two; while Adamawa recorded one case.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded 30,249 new cases of COVID-19. 12,373 persons have been discharged, while 684 deaths have been recorded.”