UK Nominates Fox for WTO DG

The United Kingdom (UK) has nominated Dr. Liam Fox for the position of the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

According to the timetable announced by the Chair of the General Council, David Walker, the nomination period closed yesterday.

“Shortly after the nomination period has closed, candidates will be invited to meet with members at a special General Council meeting, present their views and take questions from the membership,” a statement from the WTO explained.

From today, Walker would be expected to issue to members, a consolidated list of all candidates.

