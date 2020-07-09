Super Falcons Goalkeeper, Oluehi, Joins Spanish Club

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Tochukwu Oluehi, has joined Spanish Reto Iberdola club Pozoalbense on a one-year deal.

Oluehi joined the Spanish club from Nigerian Women’s Premier League club, Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt.

Pozoalbense described the signing of Oluehi as a quality addition to their fold.

The club posted on their website yesterday: “It is a complete guarantee of safety under the stick , thanks to its placement, know-how and experience.”

“She has enormous cold-blood at decisive moments. She transmits a lot of confidence to the defence as she is a very safe goalkeeper in almost all her interventions.

“She has a lot of personalities and does not hesitate at the exits. She holds up well against one-on-one moves and has leadership skills.

“She hardly ever gets complicated. Her winning (the ball) mentality will make her one of the best goalkeepers in the category.

“She is always attentive to the movements of the opponents because she has a great intuition to read the plays.”

Oluehi previously had stints with European clubs, Bobruichanka Bobruisk of Belarus and Norwegian Toppserien club Medkila before returning to Port Harcourt for another stint with Rivers Angels.