Man City Ruthless in 5-0 Demolition of Newcastle

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City returned to winning ways in style last night by thrashing hapless Newcastle 5-0 at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side were surprisingly beaten at Southampton in their previous Premier League game but two goals in the opening 20 minutes against the Magpies effectively settled this contest.

Gabriel Jesus ended his nine-game goal drought by converting from David Silva’s cutback, while Riyad Mahrez swept home the second from Kevin de Bruyne’s pass.

It got worse for Newcastle in the second period when Federico Fernandez inadvertently deflected Matt Ritchie’s attempted clearance into his own net and David Silva added the fourth by curling in a sublime free-kick.

Raheem Sterling came off the bench to add the fifth for City in injury-time, rolling in from Silva’s pass.

With four games remaining, City have strengthened their claim to second place, moving nine points clear of Chelsea, while Newcastle drop to 13th.

Elsewhere, John Egan scored with a dramatic 93rd-minute header to give Europe-chasing Sheffield United victory over Wolves at Bramall Lane.

The away side had earlier hit the woodwork when Ruben Neves’ free-kick from just outside the penalty area bounced off the top of the crossbar.

Sheffield United thought they had taken the lead as Billy Sharp spun and fired the ball past Rui Patricio but the Blades captain was offside when he collected the pass.

But the Blades won it in injury time as Oliver Norwood’s corner from the right wing was met by Egan’s powerful header.

Sheffield United, who have never qualified for a major European competition, move up from ninth to seventh and are now one point and one place behind Wolves, who lost for the second time in five days.

When the Blades began this season – their first in the top flight since 2007 – they were joint-favourites to be relegated.

However, Chris Wilder’s side continue to prove the doubters wrong and picked up their 13th league win of the campaign.