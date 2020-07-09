Katsina Begins Distribution of Health Commodities to 34 LGs

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Government on Thursday began the distribution of essential health commodities to 361 primary healthcare centres across its 34 local government areas.

Other beneficiaries of the essential commodities included 278 healthcare facilities conducting child deliveries, 504 antenatal health facilities, 36 routine immunization centres and 470 family planning centres in the state.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who flagged off the distribution of the commodities at the state Drugs and Medical Supplies Agency’s stores in Katsina, said the exercise would drastically reduce the burden of disease in rural communities.

He said that the essential commodities and consumables included delivery and HIV kits, medicines, family planning consumables, basic medical equipment, data tools and long lasting insecticide mosquito nets.

“These essential health commodities are to improve the lives of mothers and children in reducing the burden of diseases in the state, particularly in rural communities.

“This exercise is under the laudable programme of the federal government and the Katsina State on the save one million lives performance for results through the World Bank,” he added.

He warned health workers and ward health development committees across the 34 local governments against diversion, saying anyone found wanting would face the wrath of the law.

The governor applauded the World Bank, National Primary Healthcare Management Agency and other development partners for making the exercise possible.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu Danja, said that the distribution of the essential commodities to primary healthcare facilities was in continuation of Governor Masari’s stride of improving healthcare delivery in the state.