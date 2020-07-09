ISN Medical Unveils Award to recognise Unsung Heroes of Medical Practice

Martins Ifijeh

ISN Products Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading suppliers of Medical Diagnostic Products and Services, has flagged off the inaugural edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award; aimed at recognising and rewarding unsung heroes in the medical laboratory practice.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony held recently on Lagos, the Executive Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, disclosed that the award was instituted as part of the company’s contribution towards encouraging and promoting excellence amongst Medical Laboratory Scientists (MLS) in Nigeria.

Ofungwu described MLS as the unsung heroes of the medical practice who play a very key role in health service delivery and are well-deserving of honour and recognition like their other counterparts in the medical sector.

He said: “MLS is the bedrock of the medical practice as all others including the medicine, nursing and pharmacists rely on their diagnosis to provide quality healthcare and treatment. They have always been in the background but now with the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award, they will be brought to the limelight and celebrated,” he said.

He further disclosed that entry for the award is now open from until August 22, 2020. He called on interested MLS to download the form from ISN’s website; www.isnmedical.com for free.

Speaking on eligibility, he stated that an applicant must have the requisite academic qualification, must be registered with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), and must be working in a registered Laboratory or Hospital.

Ofungwu disclosed that the Winner of the Award would receive a cash prize of N1 million, a capacity development training, and a donation of Medical Lab Equipment/Reagents worth N1 million to the laboratory or hospital where he or she works.

“The first runner-up will receive a cash prize of N750, 000 and a capacity development training, the second runner-up will receive a cash prize of N500, 000 and a capacity development training while seven other finalists will receive consolatory prizes of N200,000 each,” he added.

In his remarks, the Project Consultant for the Initiative, Mr. Daniel Adewuni noted that entries would be screened and marked by an esteemed panel of judges drawn from both the medical laboratory science profession as well as the media who will select the top 10 finalist and the eventual winners.