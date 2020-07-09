APC, PDP Adopt Indirect Primaries for Ondo Gubernatorial Poll

By James Sowole

The Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday confirmed that iindirect mode of primary would be adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 20 governorship primary in Ondo State.

The commission also confirmed that indirect primary would be used by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for ondo governorship election.

PDP holds its primary on July 22 while APC would hold its own primary on July 22, as INEC has fixed between July 2 and July 27 for political parties to pick candidates for the October 10 governorship polls in Ondo state.

The mode of primary to be adopted by the APC had generated a lot of controversies as majority of the 12 aspirants preferred direct primary while the incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said he would be ready for any mode of primary either direct or indirect.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in ondo state, Mr Rufus Akeju, told newsmen in his office in Akure during an interview, that the indirect mode of primary was communicated to INEC through a letter from the APC national secretariat.

Akeju noted that all the 17 political parties would adopt indirect primary system.