Rohr Backs Napoli’s Bid for Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr has predicted that Napoli will be great platform for Victor Osimhen to shine should his proposed transfer to the Serie A club go through.

Although Osimhen and his representatives held “positive” talks with Napoli earlier this week ahead of a big-money transfer from Lille, fear of racists chants prevalent in Italian topflight appears a problem making the FIFA U-17 World Cup winner to be having a rethink of switching to the Serie A.

Rohr said he expects the 21-year-old striker to take this chance.

“Napoli is a great chance for Victor and Victor will prove to be a great player for Napoli if the deal goes through,” Rohr toldRadio Punto Nuovoyesterday.

“Serie A is a prestigious championship. It is a championship I follow, there are some of our players William Troost Ekong in Udinese, Ola Aina at Torino.

“I have advised him to take an important step and go to a top level club, where he can find the right space to play regularly and grow.”

Rohr said Osimhen has the attributes to shine in the tough Italian top flight.

“He’s a scorer, a player of power and speed,” he remarked.

“He’s a fighter, he never accepts defeat, he always wants to win even in training matches.

“Victor is someone who wants to grow and improve, technically and tactically.

“He has a great-player mentality,” concludes the German gaffer.