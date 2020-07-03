Ondo Declares Work-free Day as Health Commissioner Dies of COVID-19

CMD of Ondo teaching hospital tests positive

James Sowole in Akure

Ondo State government Thursday declared Friday as a work-free day to honour the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, who died yesterday after contracting COVID-19.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospital, Ondo, Dr. Oluwole Ige, has also tested positive for the virus.

The state government, in a statement entitled: “Adegbenro, Our General, Died Healing Others,” signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, also paid tribute to the deceased.

Though, Ojogo did not disclose the cause of his death, a source said the commissioner died of COVID-19 complications.

Until his death, Adegbenro equally doubled as Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19.

Ojogo Said: “Dr Adegbenro was in the forefront of the state’s battle against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did he signpost commitment and diligence; he, indeed, was immeasurable in his inspiration clearly defining himself as an embodiment of selflessness, hard work, and inexorable professionalism.

“This is one death too heavy to bear. The excruciating pains the timing has unsparingly, wrought on us in Ondo State are no less potent.

“To say the least, Dr. Adegbenro was our General and died healing others. Having served humanity with the attendant kindness, he played his part honourably.”

He said the Ondo State Government had directed that all flags in the state must fly at half-mast for seven days from yesterday.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State said the passage of the health commissioner came to it as a traumatic shock.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, said Adegbenro was at the forefront of government’s efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Ondo State.

The CMD of UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Ondo has tested positive for COVID- 19.

His status was disclosed in a statement signed by the hospital’s Media Officer, Mr. Babatunde Adeeyo.

“This is to inform the members of staff of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital and the general public that the Chief Medical Director was positive for COVID-19 test conducted on him after he exhibited symptoms relating to Coronavirus disease.

“However, the CMD is currently being treated and he is responding to the treatment positively,” the statement said.