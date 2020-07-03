NPA Welcomes House’s Probe of Alleged Account with Unity Bank

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has applauded the decision of the House of Representatives to probe an alleged secret account it operated with Unity Bank Plc

In a statement issued yesterday by NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Jatto A Adams, the agency reiterated the non-existence of such an account.

“While awaiting communications from the House committees on finance; and ports and harbours on the proposed investigations, the Authority restates it position in the statement issued by management earlier this week that the unity bank account number: 0013680344, cited by the whistleblower, Mr. Okpurhe, does not exist as evidenced by a February 12,2020 letter from Unity Bank Plc,”it stated.

The NPA, added that it operates an account with Unity Bank Plc with account number: 0013670344 with a total sum of $1,057,772.03 as of December 4, 2019, “and not $1,034,515,000.00 as alleged by the petitioner.

“However, the NPA account has not been in operation since August 27, 2010 due to a Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI in AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY where a garnishee order was placed on it following a case, which went from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court over a period of eight years.”

It added that upon the determination of the case at the Supreme Court, the judgment creditors continued with the Garnishee process which resulted in the credit of the amount $1,057,772.03 in favour of Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI- AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY on December 4, 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order absolute.

“It is therefore obvious that there is no cloned account as speculated in the alleged whistle blowing effort of Mr. Okpurhe.

“The account under discussion was frozen on the strength of a court order in August 2010, following the completion of the case, the money was consequently transferred to the judgment creditor on December 4, 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order Absolute, “it said.