Intern’l Day against Drug Abuse: BewiAfrica Urges Youths against Drug Abuse

Rebecca Ejifoma

Determined to bring an end to drug abuse and illicit trafficking, a not-for-profit organisation, BewiAfrica has sensitised youths in Fadeyi and Ojuelegba areas of Lagos against the use of drugs and its devastating effects.

The outreach, which was BewiAfrica’s maiden edition, held Friday June 26, had renowned comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka D first (GCON) as host.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed every 26 day of June.

Speaking on this year’s theme ‘Better Knowledge for Better Care’, BewiAfrica emphasises the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how in turn, better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security.

The Founder BewiAfrica, Ms. Florence Hungbo, told participants that the NGO took it upon itself to enlighten the youths, especially college kids who have become entrenched in substances abuse and mindless of its effects.

She added: “We visited the youths and leaders in Fadeyi and Ojuelegba respectively with some entertainers and therapists to lecture the youths on the dangers of drug abuse on their health and future.”

As countries and individuals partner to end drug abuse and its illicit trafficking globally, the founder told emphasised that drugs kill dreams while harping on its adverse dangers.

“It is imperative for BewiAfrica to carry out more awareness and outreaches in areas identified as having high cases of drug abuse,” she noted.

The transport unionist in Fadeyi, Mr. Femi Akinboyeku, condemned the use of drugs especially among youths and teenagers.

He expressed, “I neither smoke nor drink. Today. I have been able to achieve so much in my endeavour. If I was doing drugs, I would not have been anywhere near where I have reached in my profession.”

Speaking also, the Executive Vice Chairman, Somolu Local Government Council, Bowale Sosimi, commended BewiAfrica. He described the move as an exceptional cause, which he said was first of its kind for the youths of the area.

In Ojuelegba, the Deputy Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Aransiola Qudus, lauded BewiAfrica for choosing Ojuelegba on drug abuse awareness.

Qudus, therefore, admonished the youths to tell others what they have heard. “We thank BewiAfrica for this initiative. As for the youths and our leaders present, please extend all you have learnt to others”.

To further achieve its aim, it gave out its contact details for the youths to reach out to them at BewiAfrica via its social media: @bewiafrica;info@bewiafrica.org; bewiafrica.org; and 08088805275.