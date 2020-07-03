Group Donates 300,000 Face Masks to Support Fight Against COVID-19

Ugo Aliogo

OPay has donated 300,000 medical face masks to hospitals and healthcare centres in Nigeria as part of its #DoMore initiative.

The donation is part of OPay’s recently announced N50 Million fund set up to provide medical supplies to frontline health workers as well as relief support for the less privileged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the fintech company donated 100,000 medical face masks to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) as part of the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s #MaskForAllNg campaign. The supplies were received by the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo.

In his remarks, Fabamwo noted: “For public-spirited companies like OPay, who have made this very generous donation, we say thank you. We are very excited; this will go a long way.”

OPay has also donated that 150,000 medical face masks to the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board that delivers essential health care to over 25 million people. They will oversee the distribution of the health supplies to 309 primaries healthcare centres; across 57 Local Government Areas in Lagos state.

50,000 medical face masks were donated to the Ogun State Hospital Management Board.

In his remarks, Ogun State Commissioner for Health said: “We are surprised but grateful for the donation from OPay. This is a huge contribution that will go a long way to support our efforts to protect our frontline health care workers who are daily exposed to the risks that COVID-19 poses.”

Speaking about the donations recently made, Country Manager, OPay, Iniabasi Akpan said: “We at OPay, consider it a duty of ours to support our frontline medical workers. They are our brothers, sisters, and mothers and fathers working tirelessly during this pandemic, they are the real heroes.

“One effective way to protect ourselves from the virus is with the use of face masks. As the saying goes ‘prevention is better than cure.’ We hope with this donation we can continue to achieve this.”