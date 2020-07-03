Firm to Develop Tech Talents in Africa

Ingressive for Good (I4G), a subsidiary of Ingressive Capital, has said it will be training one million African tech talents.

The IG4, a non-profit organisation is dedicated to empowering African youth with micro-scholarships, technical training, and talent placement, said it will help place 5,000 youths in employment.

A statement explained that I4G mission is to create and increase the earning power of African youth through tech training and resources.

It’s Director of Communications, Blessing Abeng, said: “We believe it is our responsibility to empower, inspire, educate, and connect the next generation of African tech talents in need of opportunities, through education and the power of work. More specifically, our core programs include – micro-scholarships, technical training, talent placement, and community: I4G circles, where we provide resources to empower them”.

The IG4 Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Sean Burrowes, said: “The three core goals of Ingressive For Good are to create 5,000 jobs through partnerships, connect 1,000,000 African youth to technical skills training and award partial scholarships to qualified individuals studying computer science courses, in line with our overarching mission to leverage need-based resources, learning, and the power of work to empower African youths in tech.”

The emerging digital/tech ecosystem is particularly crucial as a multiplier of growth because access to technology enhances consumer information, networking, job-creating resources, and even financial inclusion.

Interested participants can register on the company website to be part of the I4G network and also access opportunities like the micro-scholarship, technical training and access growth resources the website.

“We are ecosystem architects, and this is the next phase of building the pipeline for Africa to the world,” Co-Founder and Board Member, Maya Horgan-Famodu said.