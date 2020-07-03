Agbakoba Dissociates Self from New Political Group

Davidson Iriekpen

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has dissociated himself from a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front (NCF).

Agbakoba in a statement yesterday, said nobody consulted him before his name was added to the group.

Thirty prominent Nigerian activists, academics and other professionals were on Wednesday reported to have formed a new political movement called National Consultative Front.

A communique issued by the new group’s national secretariat in Abuja listed Agbakoba and 29 others as members of the steering committee.

Other listed were former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali Na’Abba; a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, Femi Falana (SAN), Col. Abubakar Umar (rtd.), Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, Prof. Jibo Ibrahim, Yabagi Sanni, Isa Aremu, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu and Senator Shehu Sanni, Alhaji Shettima Yerima and Funke Awolowo. But Agbakoba in a short statement yesterday denied being a member of the group, saying nobody consulted him about the National Consultative Front.

He said: My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story that I am part of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front.

“Without prejudice to the need for such a political movement, I want to place it on record that I was not consulted and so I am not part of the National Consultative Front.”