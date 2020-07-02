Yobe Gov Condoles with Borno Govt over Death of Chief of Staff

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Yobe State Governor, Mr. Mai-Mala Buni has commiserated with the government and people of Borno State over the death of the Chief of Staff to Governor Babagana Zulum, Dr. Babagana Wakil.

Buni, in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Mr. Mamman Mohammed, described the death of the late chief of staff as a painful loss to Zulum, the state government and people of Borno and Yobe States.

He described Borno and Yobe States as one people and “every misfortune that affect one, affects the other.” He described the deceased as a complete gentleman who lived a life of service to humanity.

Buni said: “Dr. Babagana Wakil was a complete gentleman, a thorough breed dedicated public officer and an accomplished administrator.”

He prayed that the Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in “Aljannatur Firdaus.”

He also prayed that Allah would grant his family, government and the people of Borno State the fortitude to bear the irreparable

loss.