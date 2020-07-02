PDP Sweeps Taraba LG Polls as Ishaku Inaugurates Elected Executives Today

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC) has declared candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners of the elections conducted in the16 local government areas of the state on the Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Declaring the results of the elections, the chairman of the commission, Dr. Philip Duwe, said the candidates of the PDP for chairmanship won all seats across the 16 local government councils of the state.

The party also swept the 168 councillorship seats in the state.

Duwe urged those who lost in the polls to accept defeat and agree that leadership comes from God.

Earlier on Tuesday in Takum, Governor Darius Ishaku shortly after casting his vote for the council election, described the election process as peaceful, transparent and impressive.

The governor, who cast his ballots at Kurupanti polling unit Gutu ward Takum alongside his wife, Ann Ishaku, expressed happiness over the peaceful exercise.

“Before coming to my polling unit, I have gone to observe other polling units and I can tell you that the process is peaceful and transparent, I have also heard from my deputy who is voting at Gassol LGA and he said everything is going on peaceful and other places have also reported peaceful conduct of the exercise so

I can tell you it is all

peaceful.”

The All Progressive Congress (APC), which is the main opposition party in the state failed to participate in the election as it maintained that the June 30th date was unrealistic.

Meanwhile, Ishaku will today inaugurate the newly elected executives in the 16 local government areas of the state.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Hassan Mijinwaya, the swearing-in ceremony would take place at the Government Lodge in Takum by 11a.m.