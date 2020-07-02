Na’abba, Agbakoba, Utomi, Ezekwesili, Others Form New Political Group

Thirty prominent Nigerian activists, academics and other professionals have formed a new political movement called National Consultative Front (NCF).

This was contained in a communique issued “after a month- long nationwide consultation” and virtual meetings.

The communique was made public by the new group’s national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

Among members of the 30-member steering committee for the NCF are a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali Na’abba; a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, Femi Falana (SAN), Col. Abubakar Umar (rtd.), Mrs Obigeli Ezekwesili, Prof. Jibo Ibrahim, Yabagi Sanni, Isa Aremu, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu and Senator Shehu Sanni, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Alhaji Shettima Yerima and Funke Awolowo.

Part of the resolutions adopted after the meeting read in part, “A new ideological mass movement shall be initiated to embark on an immediate mass mobilisation in the nooks and crannies of the country for popular mass action towards political constitution reforms that is citizens-driven and process-led in engendering a new peoples’ constitution for a new Nigeria that can work for all.

“To this end, we decry in categorical terms, the ongoing mindless massacre and kidnappings in the North-West, North-East, Southern Kaduna, the Middle Belt, Southern part of Nigeria and in fact the country at large by bandits and insurgents, who invade our communities, especially at night to inflict terror and murder on hapless residents and unsuspecting indigenes.

“We hereby call on those presently in charge of our federal government, military and security apparatus to immediately wake up and do everything to stop the ongoing senseless pogrom against the masses of our people.”