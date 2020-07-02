Health Workers Withdraw Services over Attack on FMC in Lokoja

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Following yesterday morning’s attack on Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja, Kogi State, the Joint Action Congress of Health Workers (JAC) has disclosed that it has totally withdrawn services across board till further notice.

The Congress, therefore, directed the medical workers to stay at home until further notice.

This was contained in a communique issued by the Joint Action Congress meeting in Lokoja yesterday shortly after the attack by protesters, a copy of which was made available to journalists.

JAC explained that the decision was premised on the fact that “there was an attack on our lives and property this morning (yesterday) by unknown hoodlums.”

“Some equipment like infrared thermometers, laptops, ATM cards, car keys and two motorcycles, which are vital in providing care, were carted away by the hoodlums. There was obvious vandalisation of our administrative block.”

The JAC noted also that members would not return to office until there is security of lives and property in the facility.

It stated that there must be adequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and validation of COVID-19 status of staff who went on self-isolation.

“In addition to that, there must be expanded triage points such as provision of testing facilities (PCR Machine), and the number of patients to be attended to per clinic should be a maximum of 20 per day. And those coming on appointment should be stratified into two sessions to reduce the crowd, and canopies should be provided,” the communique stated.

The FMC in Lokoja was under siege early hours of yesterday when protesters stormed the tertiary health institution in the state and destroyed the administrative and treasury departments, and carted away laptops, and undisclosed amount of money.