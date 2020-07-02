FCTA Approves N474m Pension for 85 Retirees, Dead Workers

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved N474 million as pension for 85 retired and deceased officers of Area Councils and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

The approval, according to the Director, FCT Area Council Staff Pension Board (ACSPB), Dr. Nanzing Nden, was made by Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

Nden noted that the approval was in respect of the payment for Accrued Rights Benefit, which was the pension entitlement of federal government workers before the commencement of the statutory Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in 2004.

“I want to say that there are some developments as regards FCT pension administration, especially FCT Area Council Staff Pension Board. First is the approval of the Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, of the sum of N474 million in favour of 85 retiring and deceased officers of the Area Councils and Local Education Authorities (LEAs) in respect of the payment of Accrued Rights Benefit,’’ Nden said.

He thanked the FCTA leadership for the unbroken monthly payment of pensions to retirees throughout the COVID-19 total lockdown and up to date, saying the reactions the board have been receiving from the pensioners showed a group that is deeply appreciative of government’s gesture.

The director stated that the board has a process whereby prospective pensioners are paid in advance, with the last of such being a N1.2 billion paid long before the lockdown started, saying that due to issues pertaining to the pandemic when it hit FCT in March, the minister ordered the suspension of the process.

He also disclosed that the Minister of State has also approved the renewal of the board’s Group Life Assurance policy for 2020/2021 for staff of the Area Councils and LEAs. The scheme was scheduled to terminate on June 30, 2020.

In addition, N64 million was approved for payment in respect of death benefits to 31 deceased officers of Area Councils, including the sum of N150 million for payment of monthly pension allowance to 1,242 retired officers under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS).