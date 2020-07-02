Edo Guber: Ganduje Heads 49-member APC National Campaign Council

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has been appointed by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to chair the party’s National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election.

Also, former national chairmen of the party, Chief John Oyegun and Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, are members of the committee.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in a statement issued Thursday, said this followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the September 19 election by the Chairman of the committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

He added that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, will serve as Deputy Chairman and Hon. Abbas Braimoh as Secretary.

Nabena stated that the campaign council would be inaugurated on Monday at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

Other members of the committee include Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Mr. Inuwa Yahaya, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Timipre Sylva, Dr. Pius Odubu, Senator Degi Biobaraku and Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, among others.