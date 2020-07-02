Domestic Flights to Resume on July 8

Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government wednesday in Abuja disclosed that domestic flights, which were suspended in Nigeria in March 2020 will finally resume on July 8, 2020.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who announced this, also disclosed that the flights will commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Sirika in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Aviation, Mr. James Odaudu, stated that the Port Harcourt , Owerri and Maiduguri airports will reopen to flights on July 11, while other airports across the country will join on July 15.

According to him, “Passengers looking to travel out of the country will have to wait a bit longer as the dates for the restart of international flights into and out of the country will be announced later.”

Sirika thanked stakeholders in the aviation industry and indeed the Nigerian public who have had to cope with the adverse effects of the flight suspension for their perseverance and cooperation in ensuring a successful return of operations at the nation’s airports.

He said: “Passengers are highly advised to follow all the safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that the airports don’t become channels of infection for the dreaded coronavirus.”

He assured that government will do all within its powers to ensure a rapid recovery of the aviation industry.