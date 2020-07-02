Buratai Lauds GOC for Waging War against Banditry, Kidnapping in N’ west

By Onuminya Innocent

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Thursday commended the General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Aminu Bande, for the division’s role in waging war against banditry and kidnapping in Sokoto and its environs.

Speaking at the commissioning of some projects at the Ginginya Barracks, Sokoto, the COAS, represented by the Commander, Army Training Centre (ATC), Abuja, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Mahmud Mshella, said despite the insecurity in the North-west, Gen. Bande has not compromised on the welfare of staff under his command.

According to Buratai, the 8 Division was moved from Mungono, Borno State to Sokoto to tackle emerging security challenges in the North-west brought about by banditry and kidnapping.

“The Division is to fight and destroy bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the region,” he said.

He assured the soldiers that the dilapidated infrastructure within the barracks would soon be renovated.

The projects commissioned includes 26 quarter guard, Lt Gen Buratai OPS room and Hall of Fame.

Others are Brig. Gen. Bande Hall, solar energy project, 26 BN Arms stores and Rehabilitation of 26 BN parade ground.

In his vote of thanks, Brig. Gen. Bande, represented by the Chief of Staff, 8 Division, Brig. Gen. Hamidu Musa, thanked Buratai for the visit.

Those who graced the occasion included the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto Command, Comptroller of Customs, Sokoto Area Command, Comptroller, Nigeria Immigrations Service, Sokoto Command and Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto.