Buhari Renews Appointments of 12 Non-career Ambassadors

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday renewed the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors, promising to uphold the principle of fair representation and inclusiveness in all governance affairs.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president felt compelled to give the assurance following recent complaints which trailed the appointments of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were left out.

According to the statement, the appointments were renewed following a satisfactory performance evaluation, adding however, that the president would still decide if the ambassadors would retain their current postings or be transferred.

Shehu listed the ambassadors whose appointments were renewed as: Mrs. Uzoma E. Emenike (Abia); Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi); Muhammad Madugu (Bauchi); Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno); Uyigue O. Oghogho (Edo) and Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti).

Others are Deborah Iliya (Kaduna); Mohammed Rimi (Katsina); Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi); Dr Modupe E. Irele (Lagos); Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun) and Sen. Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe).

He said the president congratulated the ambassadors on the renewal and admonished them to continue to uphold and promote “the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.”