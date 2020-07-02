AIPS e-Conference Holds Today

The first World Sports Journalists (AIPS) e-Conference that will celebrate the World Sports Journalists Day and the 96th anniversary of the founding of AIPS, will hold today.

The event is expected to bring together journalists from all over the world and a prestigious group of panelists from all the continents, who will share significant perspectives regarding the challenges that the sports media culture is called to face in this time of change.

As at yesterday, over 686 journalists from 137 countries have already confirmed their participation.

The international panel entitled: “Has Covid-19 Affected Journalists’ Independence and Future?” will bring together some of the most influential voices in the sports media sector.

Also, the European publishing behemoths like La Gazzetta dello Sport, L’Équipe and Marca have accepted AIPS’ invitation to be part of the event. Their Editors in Chief, respectively Stefano Barigelli, Jérôme Cazadieu and Juan Ignacio Gallardo, will share the virtual stage with colleagues from all continents, for the largest sports press conferece in the globe.

The event will also be broadcast live on AIPS Media 1924 Facebook Page and AIPS Media Youtube Channel.