Abductors Release 14 Kidnapped Persons in FCT, Ondo

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and James Sowole in Akure

Kidnappers have released 14 abducted persons in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja and Ondo State after parting with undisclosed ransom for their freedom.

Six of the seven persons abducted in Pegi community in the Kuje Area Council of the FCT on June 24, 2020, have been released by the hoodlums who kidnapped them.

It is believed that they regained their freedom after relatives paid some unspecified amount as ransom to the kidnappers.

The Chairman of the Pegi Community Development Association, Isaac Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed that they were released yesterday.

He also disclosed that the seventh victim also escaped from his abductors.

It is recalled that seven persons were kidnapped at the notorious ‘Bush path’, the road linking Pegi and Kuje, last week by some criminals who ambushed their victims while they were returning from work.

The incident prompted the deployment of police to the scene following the alarm raised by the community.

Pegi also made the headlines in October last year after some hoodlums abducted nine residents of the community with the intention to exert ransom from them.

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Samuel Akor, died from gunshots injuries he sustained while leading the community vigilante group that tried to foil the criminals’ bid to escape with those abducted.

Meanwhile, after allegedly parting with undisclosed amount of money, eight passengers abducted last five days on lsua Akoko Road in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State last Tuesday regained their freedom.

The passengers were travelling from Lagos to Abuja on a Sienna Space bus when they were abducted after their vehicle was stopped along the way.

The kidnappers had last week demanded N100million ransom for the release of the victims few hours after they were abducted by suspected herdsmen.

A source, who did not disclose the actual amount paid as ransom, said the victims were released after the relation of one of them single handedly paid the ransom on behalf of others

A family member of one of the victims, Bamidele Ojo, confirmed to journalists in Akure that the abductors contacted the family for the payment of the ransom and it was paid.

Police detectives confirmed that the victims have reunited with their families after their horrible experiences in the kidnappers den.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee -Leo lkoro, confirmed that they had been released.

Ikoro said he was not aware if any ransom was paid or not to the abductors.

He, however, assured the people that the kidnappers would soon be apprehended, adding that the police detectives are still on their trail.