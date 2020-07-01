Unity Bank Refutes Allegation of Secret Account by NPA

The management of Unity Bank Plc has refuted claims by a certain whistle-blower that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) operated a secret account containing the sum of $1 billion with the bank.

The bank made its position known in a statement yesterday.

“The attention of Unity Bank has been drawn to the claims by a certain whistle-blower that NPA operated a secret account containing the sum of $1 billion with the bank.

“We hereby state categorically that the said claim is false, baseless, and lacking in merit whatsoever.

The clarification has become necessary following certain online reports citing the whistle blower’s petition to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As a responsible organisation conducting its business with utmost professionalism and due regard for all extant regulatory and statutory requirements, the Bank’s banking relationship with the NPA is without any blemish,” it explained.

It, therefore advised members of the public to ignore the entirety of the report.

“We are confident that the relevant apparatus of government must have investigated the alleged whistle blower’s claim, found the same untrue, and therefore unworthy of any further consideration in the circumstances.

“The bank remains determined and focused to provide transparent banking services to all her customer’s within the ambit of the law and duty of confidentiality,” it added.