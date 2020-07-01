Nigeria Records 561 New Cases of COVID-19

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 561 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 25,694 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded 17 Deaths in a single day, raising the tally from 573 to 590 within the last 24 hours.

Announcing this Tuesday the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 200 new cases; Edo, 119; Kaduna and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 52 each; Niger, 32; Ogun, 19; Ondo, 16; Imo, 14; Plateau, 11; Abia and Oyo, eight each; Bayelsa, seven; Katsina, six; Kano, five; Bauchi, Osun and Kebbi, three each; Borno, two; while Jigawa recorded one case.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded 25,694 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 9,746 persons have been discharged, while 590 have died.”