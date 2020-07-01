Lazio Consolidate with Victory over Ola Aina’s Torino

Lazio’s dreams of a first title in 20 years remain alive as they come from behind to win 2-1 away at Torino yesterday evening.

Nigerian defender, Ola Aina was on for Torino for 70 minutes before he was replaced by Simone Edera.

The win steadied Simone Inzaghi’s wards second in the Italian Serie A log on 68 points from 29 matches just a point adrift of leaders Juventus who were also away at Genoa last night.

Inzaghi was delighted his side rescued this one after going behind with that early penalty against Lazio.

Torino took the lead as early as the fifth minute after Andrea Belotti scored from the penalty spot.

In the 48th minute Ciro Immobile drew Lazio level before Marco Parolo scored the winner on 72 minutes.

The defeat leaves Torino in 14th position on 31 points and are five points away from the relegation zone.

It is not likely Aina will be with the Serie A club next season as both Everton and West Ham United are set to be on alert, with Torino now willing to cash in on full-back.

The former Chelsea star has established himself at the Italian Serie A club after Torino splashed out €10m to sign him permanently from the Blues following a successful loan.

According to insidefutbolOla Aina has been linked with a move away from Torino, with Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton and David Moyes’ West Ham reported to be interested in the versatile defender who can fit into anywhere in the back four. His penchant for joining attack appears an added edge for the Nigeria player.