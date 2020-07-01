ICPC Declares Ex-staff Wanted over Gratification

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday declared a staff of the commission, Mrs. Gloria Obioma Elih, wanted for demanding and receiving gratification.

The commission said the former staff was declared wanted for allegedly demanding and receiving gratification from officials of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

“”Criminal charges were filed by ICPC against Elih, a former staff of the Commission, before an FCT High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Adeniyi for allegedly demanding and receiving gratification from officials of Federal Ministry of Water Resources who were being investigated”, it said.

The statement said “she is declared wanted as all efforts to serve her and procure her attendance in court have proved abortive.

“Elih is an indigene of Anambra State and speaks English and Igbo languages fluently. She is 44 years old and dark in complexion.

“Her last known address is El-Salem Estate in Lugbe, Abuja”.