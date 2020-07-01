Herdsmen, Fulani Farmers’ Clash in Bauchi Claims 10 Lives

No fewer than 10 people were reportedly killed while several others sustained injuries during a communal clash between Fulani farmers and Fulani herders in Zadawa village in the Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

However, the state Police Command confirmed that nine people were killed.

The clash was over ownership of land in the surrounding settlement where herders were located and have been grazing for several years although the land belongs to the government.

The land was to be converted in to a farm by the local government, a development that did not go down well with the herders.

It was gathered that on Monday, the local council officials went to the place with security backing but the herders violently reacted and a clash erupted leading to deaths and injuries.

The Caretaker Chairman of the LGA, Mr. Yar Gwaran, however, said security personnel had taken control of the situation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakili, said: “From report we have, nine people have been killed in the clash while six others were injured and are receiving treatment.”