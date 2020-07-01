Greensprings School Holds Virtual Graduation for IB Diploma Class

After spending two rigorous years in Greensprings School’s IB Diploma Programme and getting admitted to top universities across the world on scholarship, the class of 2020 has come to the end of their programme.

The virtual graduation ceremony was held on June 27 over Zoom, and in attendance were parents, guests and staff members of the school.

In her advise to the graduates, the guest of honour, Ms. Folake Akintelure, encouraged them to consolidate their quality education by learning from personal experience and that of their peers and people ahead of them.

“No doubt, you have been equipped with a solid educational foundation at Greensprings School; but the truth is that, as you progress in your academic journey, you will face new challenges and you are allowed to make some mistakes.”

“You need to learn from all your experiences, including the experience of your peers and people ahead of you, as this would make your journey a bit easier. To get yourself motivated no matter the circumstance, you should get the support of five people. A friend who hears out your dreams and deepest desires; a mentor who points you in the right direction when you are feeling lost; a coach who helps you maximize your potential; a cheerleader who believes in you when you struggle to believe in yourself; and a peer who helps you focus,” she added.

Akintelure urged the graduates to continue to be good ambassadors of Greensprings School and always radiate the school’s core values of respect, integrity, excellence, entrepreneurship, service and sustainability.

In her address, the valedictorian, Kelechi Emmanuel charged her colleagues to keep up with the growth mindset principle they adopted in school. She also thanked Verod Capital Management, the investment company that sponsored her education for the IB Diploma Programme.

Speaking at the end of the virtual graduation, the PTA chairperson of Greensprings School Lekki Campus, Mrs. Iyen Ekong, shared her excitement about the event. She said: “This is the first time I am attending a virtual graduation, so it feels quite special. Although we couldn’t touch and show affection to one another as we normally do during our physical graduations, this virtual graduation was still very interesting. I enjoyed the award presentation, and the speech from the guest of honour, who happens to be an alumna of Greensprings School, her speech was very inspiring. The virtual graduation was well-organized. Well done to the organizing team.”

The Greensprings IB Diploma Programme is a two-year sixth-form programme designed to prepare secondary school graduates for life in tertiary institutions. The IB Diploma Programme is an almost certain scholarship route into top universities around the world. Students are expected to have a minimum of five credits in their O’Levels (GCSEs, IGCSEs or WASSCE), including English Language and Mathematics to be considered for admission into the IB Diploma Programme.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

