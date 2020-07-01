Ganiyu Now Nigerian Insurers Association Chairman

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has witnessed a change in leadership with its immediate past chairman, Mr. Tope Smart handing over to his former deputy, Mr. Ganiyu Musa as the association’s new chairman.

The leadership change took place at the 49th virtual Annual General Meeting of the association held recently.

At the meeting, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, was elected as the Deputy Chair person of the association.

The outgoing Chairman Tope Smart, is the Group Managing Director, NEM Insurance Plc, his successor, Musa is the Group Managing Director, Cornerstone Insurance while Nwachukwu is the Managing Director NSIA Insurance.

Musa an experienced management professional with diversified experience in insurance, reinsurance, audit, consulting, business advisory and financial management.

Prior to joining Cornerstone, Ganiyu worked at African Reinsurance Corporation for 19 years, holding key positions, including Director of Finance & Accounts / Chief Financial Officer for 10 years and Deputy Managing Director, Services for 5 years. He played a lead role in the creation and initial supervision of the risk management function at AfricanReinsurance Corporation and supervised the design of the Corporation’s investment guidelines and asset allocation.

He was also instrumental in the preparatory work and the eventual setting up of the African Reinsurance subsidiary in South Africa, where he subsequently served on the Board and Audit Committee. At various times, Ganiyu served as a member of the investment committee of a US100million private equity fund and as chairman of the investment strategy committee of a top 3 Pension Fund Administration company.

He also worked with Pannell Kerr Forster and Arthur Andersen & Co where he trained and qualified as a Chartered Accountant and gained top quality experience in audit and financial consulting. He left Africa Re in 2011 to join African Capital Alliance (ACA) as Insurance Sector Specialist and a Director on the Board of Cornerstone Insurance Plc.