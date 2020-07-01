COVID-19 Scare Hits APC HQ as Akeredolu Tests Positive

•Governor directs aides to go for test

•NCDC to check status of party’s national secretariat staff, others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and James Sowole in Akure

Fear has gripped leaders of the All Progresswives Congress (APC) and the workforce at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja as Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Akeredolu was at the party’s secretariat on June 16 to submit his nomination forms and had interacted with officials of the party.

Also in a video that has gone viral, Akeredolu was seen sneezing when he went to submit the forms.

Akeredolu also attended the National Executive Committee (NEC) of APC last Thursday in Abuja, where he was advised by a fellow governor to go for the COVID-19 test.

Following this development, the party has said it would expedite action to get Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to test everyone at the party secretariat.

Speaking with THISDAY in a telephone interview, the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Yekini Nabena, said with the news of Akeredolu testing positive, the ruling party would expedite action on testing on everyone at the secretariat as soon as possible.

He said: “Even before now, the party has been making arrangements to get NCDC to test everybody in the party secretariat. With this one now, we will now expedite the system so that people in the secretariat can be tested.”

He added that even journalists covering the party would also be tested.

Akeredolu confirmed his positive status via his Twitter handle yesterday.

He tweeted: “Today, I tested positive for #COVID-19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self-isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my wellbeing are most appreciated.”

In a video attached to the tweet, Akeredolu said he took the COVID-19 test after being treated for malaria.

The governor explained that he was advised to take the COVID-19 test by a governor at the APC NEC meeting.

He said: “My good people of Ondo State. It gives me great pleasure to address you at this moment. I had malaria two days ago and was treated. I did get over it.

“At the APC NEC meeting, one of my colleagues spoke with me. He advised that malaria should not be just treated as likely – that I should go ahead and have a test for COVID-19.

“The result came out today, June 30, 2020, and I tested positive. But I am asymptomatic. I am not feeling sick nor feeling odd in any way.

“But my doctor has said that I should take the necessary treatment and self-isolate. I believe that supervised home management would be ideal for me for now.”

The governor directed all members of the cabinet, close aides and others who have had reasons for constant contact with him to undergo a compulsory test.

The governor gave the directive in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo.