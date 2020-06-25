Siemens Supports Maritime Anti-corruption Network in Nigeria

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN)—a global business network of over 130 companies working together to tackle corruption in the maritime industry—is expanding its Collective Action initiative in Nigeria with the support of the Siemens Integrity Initiative. The project will be implemented by MACN and the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi) and run from 2020 up to January 2023.

“Through the generous support from Siemens AG, CBi and MACN will be able to contribute to a stronger government and port authority compliance environment and encourage public-private oversight of compliance in ports and terminals. We believe this will lead to more effective seaports and terminals services, and improved corruption prevention practices that, ultimately, will benefit any business using seaports or terminals in Nigeria”, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Convention on Business Integrity, Soji Apampa said.

The Siemens Integrity Initiative promotes projects around the world that seek to combat corruption through Collective Action.

The selection process is highly competitive and favours projects that have a direct impact on the private sector and that strengthen compliance standards and legal systems. CBi was a recipient of support under the first round of funding which it used to develop a Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS) in partnership with the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

“The Siemens Integrity Initiative is a very competitive funding call that, over the years, has supported some of the leading anti-corruption initiatives globally. For MACN, CBi, and our local stakeholders, the support from Siemens is fantastic recognition of our Collective Action work, and the impact we had in the Nigerian port and maritime sector. We are grateful for the support and excited to add Siemens to the list of donors supporting MACN,” Executive Director of MACN, Cecilia Müller Torbrand, said.