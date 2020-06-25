NSA Laments Resurgence of Terrorist Activities in N’ east

Michael Olugbode

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has lamented that the resurgence of terrorist activities in the North-east has put the military and security in difficult situation.

Speaking during the donation of vehicles and ambulances to military/security outfits in the North-east and health institutions respectively by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) at the multi-purpose hall, Government House, Maiduguri Thursday, the NSA said: “The resurgence of terrorist activities in the North-east after several years of relative lull has put the military and other security outfits in the region in a difficult situation for many reasons, and any assistance from any quarter of the Nigerian State, such as what the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has embarked on today, is welcome.

“Promotion of stability in relations between the military and the civil populace in the North-east is part of the mandate of the NEDC. By demonstrating confidence in the Armed Forces and the other security outfits through providing multi-dimensional support to their efforts, in addition to the commission’s collaboration with the Office of the NSA in delivering the DDRR Action Plan, the NEDC is accelerating the pace for achieving peace in the region, without which it cannot implement the major part of the mandate for which it was established, that is rehabilitation and development of the North-east states after the long insurgency.

“The significance of today’s event, therefore, must not be lost on us amid all the speeches and protocol etc. The NEDC has demonstrated concern for the plight of all the security agencies and I understand that even the tertiary health institutions in the region have not been left behind, but what the NEDC is doing is really for itself! The commission is boosting the capacities of stakeholders in the security and health sectors of the North-east to assist it to bring about a secure and stable environment to enable it to implement its mandate.”

Details later…