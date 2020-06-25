Major Football Leagues Continue this Weekend on DStv, GOtv

Football fans on DStv and GOtv will witness the continued return of live sport across the globe, with the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, FA Cup, EFL Championship.

The games, scheduled to hold between 25 and 28 June, will be broadcast live on SuperSport to DStv and GOtv subscribers this weekend

The midweek actions begin today with fascinating games from the Premier League and LaLiga, being that of Chelsea and Manchester City, which will air at 8:15pmlive on SuperSport 3 on DStv; and Real Betis v Espanyol at 9pm, live on SuperSport 7 on DStv and SuperSport Select 4 on GOtv.

The weekend games start on Fridaywith action from England’s second tier, the EFL Championship, with Brentford and West Bromwich Albion battling it out at 8:45pmlive on SuperSport 3 and 11 on DStv and on SuperSport Select GOtv 3.

Defending Serie A champions, Juventus will also be in action at home to Lecce at 8:45pmon SuperSport 9 on DStv and SuperSport Select 5 on GOtv.

Also, Sevilla and Real Valladolid will face-off in La Liga at 9pm. The match will air live on SuperSport 7 on DStv and SuperSport Select 2 and 4 on GOtv.

Football fans will be in for further action on Saturday with the resumption of the FA Cup. Norwich City host Manchester United at Carrow Road for the first three quarterfinal clashes this weekend. The game will be aired live on at 5:30pmon SuperSport 3 on DStv.

Other matches schedules for the day include a crunch match for promotion hopefuls, Leeds United against Fulham in the EFL Championship. The match will air live on SuperSport 3 and 11 and SuperSport Select GOtv 3 at 3pm. There is also a Midlands derby between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at 12:30pmon SuperSport 33on DStv and SuperSport Select 2 on GOtv.

Celta Vigo host LaLiga title contenders, Barcelona at 4pm. The game will be aired on SuperSport 7 on DStv and SuperSport Select 4 on GOtv. Serie A cclash title hopefuls, Lazio host Fiorentina. The match will air live at 8:45pmon SuperSport 9 on DStv and SuperSport Select 5 on GOtv.p

The FA Cup completes its quarterfinal stage with three matches on Sunday. Sheffield United and Arsenal battle it out at 1pmon SuperSport 3 on DStv, Leicester City versus Chelsea at 4pmon SuperSport 3, and Newcastle United versus Manchester City at 6:30pmon SuperSport 3 on DStv and SuperSport Select 2 on GOtv.

Other games on Sunday include an EFL Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town at 2:15pm, live on SuperSport 11 on DStv and SuperSport Select 3 on GOtv; a Premier League clash between Watford and Southampton at 4:30pmon SuperSport 4 on DStv; Parma v Inter Milan in Serie A at 8:45pmon SuperSport 9 on DStv and SuperSport Select 2 and 5 on GOtv; and a key LaLiga clash between Espanyol and Real Madrid at 9pmon SuperSport 7 on DStv and SuperSport Select Go 4).